CHART OF THE DAY: Safari Is The Most Important iPad App

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

What is the most important application on the iPad? According to our users, it’s Safari. We had over 500 readers fill in a survey about how they use the iPad.

Below, you can see one result from our survey. Web browsing is the number use for the iPad, followed by email and social networking.

Don’t miss the rest of the results from our iPad reader survey »

chart of the day, ipad most popular activities, nov 2010

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.