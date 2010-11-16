CHART OF THE DAY: Safari Is The Most Important iPad App

What is the most important application on the iPad? According to our users, it’s Safari. We had over 500 readers fill in a survey about how they use the iPad.



Below, you can see one result from our survey. Web browsing is the number use for the iPad, followed by email and social networking.

