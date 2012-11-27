CHART OF THE DAY: The iPad's Dominance In Holiday Shopping Web Traffic

IBM released its Thanksgiving and Black Friday report on mobile shopping, and the iPad completely dominates.



In this chart, you can see the iPad represented 88.3 per cent of all tablet shopping on Black Friday and Thanksgiving. It was also 9.3 per cent of all mobile shopping. The iPhone was 8.7 per cent in mobile, while Android was just 5.5 per cent in mobile. (Add it up, and you have the iOS at 18 per cent of mobile shopping versus 5.5% for Android.)

IBM’s data comes from tracking online retailers with its Digital Analytics Benchmark product. These stats come from tracking, apparel, department stores, health and beauty, and home good, says IBM.

The interesting thing about this data is that it runs contrary to what you would expect. Android is a wildly dominant from a market share perspective. Yet, it’s getting thumped by iOS in shopping. This begs the question, what are people doing with their Android phones?

Photo: IBM

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.