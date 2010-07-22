CHART OF THE DAY: The iPad Is Already Bigger Than The iPod -- And Half As Big As The Mac

Apple’s iPad is already huge. In fact, after just its first quarter of sales, it’s already the company’s third-biggest business segment.
In the June quarter, the iPad business generated $2.2 billion of revenue for Apple.
That’s more than Apple’s iPod business generated last quarter — $1.5 billion. (Though the cheaper iPod obviously had larger unit sales.) And it’s almost half as big as Apple’s 26-year-old Mac business, which put in its best quarter ever at $4.4 billion.
Very impressive. And the fact that the iPad and Mac can apparently coexist is especially good news for Apple.
