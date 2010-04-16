CHART OF THE DAY: How Will The iPad Sell Compared To Other Mobile Gadgets?

How will the iPad sell compared to other mobile devices? Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley took a crack at putting iPad sales in perspective.



She built the chart below comparing it to other gadgets that have been released in last few years. Katy isn’t expecting the iPad to blow the doors off. She sees it selling less than the iPhone, Nintendo DS and Sony PSP.

Katy estimates Apple sells 7 million iPads in its first 12 months, and 16.5 million in the first 24 months. Based on the sales of other gadgets, her estimates actually seem conservative.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.