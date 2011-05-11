CHART OF THE DAY: How People Actually Use iPads

The most important app for the iPad remains Safari, according to a survey of our readers.



We asked them about how they spend time with the iPad, and the results are below. This is the second time we surveyed readers on iPad usage. The last time we did it was in November.

Since November, Apple has sold well over 10 million iPads, so it’s interesting to see how behaviour with the iPad is changing. Video, gaming, and general app usage is all up since our last survey.

We’ll have the full results of our survey tomorrow, so stay tuned for that.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.