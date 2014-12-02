CHART OF THE DAY: iOS Smashed Android Where It Counts On Black Friday

Though Android is the most common smartphone operating system in the world, Apple’s iOS continues to beat Google’s offering in one key area: Online shopping.

Adobe, IBM, and Custora recently released their numbers from Black Friday: Based on those companies’ data charted for us by BI Intelligence, iOS claimed the lion’s share of ecommerce revenue — more than double that of Android, across the board. Most of that was due to the iPad, as iPhone users mainly use their devices for browsing, leaving purchases for later on tablets or PCs.

So overall, Android might have a major advantage in market share, but iOS is still where the money is.

