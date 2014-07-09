CHART OF THE DAY: IOS Continues To Dominate Android In Web Traffic

As has been the case for the last few years, Apple’s mobile operating system has remained dominant in the U.S., successfully fending off Android, Windows 8, and others in terms of market share of mobile web traffic.

According to the latest data from Quantcast and Wall Street firm Piper Jaffray — charted for us by Statista — iOS is still responsible for the lion’s share of mobile web traffic, accounting for 60%. Android, meanwhile, has increased its web traffic market share from a year ago from 29% to 33%, but it still has a long way to go before it can catch up to Apple.

It’s important to note, however, that Android is dominating iOS when it comes to market share of global sales, with Android owning north of 81% while iOS only accounts for about 13% of all smartphones sold around the world, according to IDC.

