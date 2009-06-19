CHART OF THE DAY: Investors Turn Cautious

The market is higher today, but as we’ve been saying, the recent weak market action marks a severe break from the rally. Looking over the past week at a variety of names all set equal at 100, you can see that investors have been holding onto conservative holdings, like utilities and staples, while selling off economically sensitive stocks like FedEx, Best Buy and Mosaic (a maker of fertiliser).



