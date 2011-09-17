CHART OF THE DAY: FINALLY, Investment Advisors Are Capitulating And Buying Gold

Here’s a fascinating little nugget.



A recent Schwab survey of 911 registered investment advisors (RIAs) asked respondents what asset class they were likely to allocate more money to going forward.

As you can see, there’s almost no increase in enthusiasm for any area except… gold.

10% of respondents said they were likely to allocate more to gold, a major jump from 7% when taken earlier this year. The rest are all flat, down, or barely up.

Kind of crazy how late they are onto this huge bull. Surely they’re getting tired of explaining lack of gold exposure to angry clients.

A sign of a top, or the start of the next huge leg as more retail money floods in?

