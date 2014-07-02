CHART OF THE DAY: Invasion Of Privacy Is A Big Concern Among Google Users

Starting at the end of May, Google was forced to comply with one’s “right to be forgotten” by removing any information, photos, or videos that people request to be expunged from its search engine, since the European Court of Justice ruled that search engines are indeed responsible for the content they point to.

Forget.me is a new website that hopes to help internet users exercise their “right to be forgotten,” which says individuals have the right to live life “without being perpetually or periodically stigmatised as a consequence of a specific action performed in the past.” On Monday, Forget.me released its first statistics after 13,000 people registered for its service in just a week’s time and submitted 1,106 applications to remove 5,218 links.

Based on that data, which was charted for us by Statista, most “right to be forgotten” applications are centered on invasion of privacy, defamation, and insults.

Within the “invasion of privacy” category, most users submitted requests to remove an online disclosure of their home address; in the “defamation” category, most people submitted takedown requests because they were mentioned in matters they were completely extraneous to, which could potentially harm their reputation.

One out of every three Forget.me’s 43,000 unique visitors from its first week were from the U.S.

We’ve reached out to Forget.me to learn more about the “others” category, and we’ll update this story when we learn more.

