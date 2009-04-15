CHART OF THE DAY: Internet Ads Growing Faster Than Any Medium In History

The growth of Internet advertising through the medium’s first 14 years obliterates the growth of advertising for cable and broadcast television over their first 14 years. Here’s a revenue comparison in current inflation-adjusted dollars. (Dare we say that online advertising looks as though it has gotten a bit ahead of itself?)



