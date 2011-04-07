CHART OF THE DAY: The Chart Paul Ryan Doesn't Want You To See

Yesterday we brought you Paul Ryan’s frightening chart showing what the debt situation will look like if we don’t adopt his plan for America. It shows, simply, the debt shooting up and to the right at a furious pace.



If you listened to him, you’d think the situation were just getting worse and worse.

Actually it’s not.

Here’s a good way to look at it. Interest payments (which is what our debt actually costs) as a share of GDP. As you can see, they’re basically at multi-decade lows. And bear in mind this is AFTER a huge spending boom coupled with meager tax revenues.

Not so scary, really. That explains why politicians won’t show it to you.

