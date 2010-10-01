CHART OF THE DAY: Interest In The iPhone Crashes

Android has successfully destroyed Apple’s dominance of consumer mindshare in the smartphone world, according to a new survey from ChangeWave Research about smartphone preferences.



ChangeWave found only 38% of the people it interviewed want iOS on their next smartphone. That’s down 12 points from June when 50% of the people it surveyed said they wanted an iPhone.

Meanwhile, 37% of respondents say they want an Android based phone.

To be sure, the crash in iPhone interest is in part due to the fact that iPhone 4 had just launched in June. That makes for a tough comparison, because excitement over the iPhone was at its peak.

Still, this is the closest Android and iPhone interest has ever been in a ChangeWave study.

