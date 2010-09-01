CHART OF THE DAY: The Death Of AOL Instant Messenger

Once a huge, powerful brand, AOL’s instant messenger is now in third place according to comScore. On the plus side for AOL, all the major IM platforms are losing users.



Of note, comScore couldn’t break out usage for Google’s GChat because it’s buried inside Gmail. Anecdotally, we get the feeling that more people use GChat lately than AIM.

