CHART OF THE DAY: Instagram Is Now Bigger Than Twitter

Instagram on Wednesday announced it has more than 300 million monthly active users, which surpasses Twitter’s 284 million users.

Based on company data charted for us by BI Intelligence, Instagram has been rapidly adding users over the last few years — Facebook’s $US1 billion purchase of the photo sharing service in April 2012 seems to have helped spur that growth considerably. And while Twitter is growing, too, it probably won’t catch Instagram: Based on Twitter’s current growth rate and BI Intelligence’s own estimates, Twitter should reach about 296 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter, which is still several million users short of Instagram’s current status.

