CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise Of Instagram

Steve Kovach

Yesterday, Facebook added a new video-sharing feature to Instagram. 

But what’s perhaps more interesting than the app’s new capabilities is how popular it’s become over the last few years. Instagram’s co-founder Kevin Systrom officially announced that the app now has 130 million users. 

Let’s take a look at Instagram’s massive growth in this chart from BI Intelligence.

BI Intelligence

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.