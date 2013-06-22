CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise Of Instagram

Yesterday, Facebook added a new video-sharing feature to Instagram.
But what’s perhaps more interesting than the app’s new capabilities is how popular it’s become over the last few years. Instagram’s co-founder Kevin Systrom officially announced that the app now has 130 million users.
Let’s take a look at Instagram’s massive growth in this chart from BI Intelligence.
