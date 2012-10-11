CHART OF THE DAY: Instagram's Runaway Growth

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg bought Instagram swiftly over a weekend, seemingly on a whim. But it has proven to be a wise investment. According to ComScore, Instagram accounts for one in five of the monthly active mobile users Facebook now controls. (Note: These numbers do not take into account duplication between people who use both Facebook and Instagram.)



Photo: comScore

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.