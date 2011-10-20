CHART OF THE DAY: Inflation Is A Thing Of The Past

People who blast the Fed for creating raging inflation or what not don’t know what they’re talking about.



Doug Short put together this fantastic chart of inflation going all the way back to 1872.

It couldn’t be more obvious: Inflation just isn’t that big of a deal either in numerical terms, or from any historical perspective.

Policymakers have gotten excellent at keeping things tame, both on the upside and on the downside.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.