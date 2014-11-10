CHART OF THE DAY: Increasing Office Stress Is Smashing Australia's Work-Life Balance

Australia’s Dale Begg-Smith stacks it. Photo: Getty / Cameron Spencer

Job satisfaction is low, stress is higher in the office and the work-life balance is broken, according to the latest annual survey of stress and wellbeing by the Australian Psychological Society.

More than two in five (44%) Australian rate issues in the workplace as a source of stress.

The Stress and Wellbeing in Australia survey shows Australians reported similar levels of overall workplace wellbeing to those reported in 2013 but significantly lower when compared with findings in 2012 and 2011, as this chart shows:

Business Insider chart.

Job satisfaction and work-life balance were both significantly lower than findings reported in 2012 and 2011.

Working Australians also reported significantly lower levels of interest in their job and higher levels of likelihood of losing their jobs than in 2011.

Lyn Littlefield, Executive Director of the Australian Psychological Society, says stress can have an extremely detrimental effect on a person’s mental and physical health.

“It’s important to first identify the cause of stress to work towards avoiding the source, or adopting stress management behaviours,” Professor Littlefield says.

