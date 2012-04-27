CHART OF THE DAY: The Most Remarkable Instagram Chart You'll See

This chart plots both how many times Instagram has been downloaded, in grey, and how often it has been used to share photos over Twitter, in red.



Look at how, moving left to right, the red bars extend away from the grey bars.

Know what that means?

It means, in the words of the Distimo analyst who put together the chart, that “the average number of shares per users are increasing.”

That’s profound: The app isn’t just getting more popular, it is becoming a more important part of its users’ lives.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.