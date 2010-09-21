CHART OF THE DAY: The Massive Drop In Nokia's Profits

Nokia is facing a mountain of troubles, including reversing the precipitous drop in the company’s net income since the start of 2007.



As you can see below, Nokia’s net income reached a high of $3.8 billion in Q2 2007. In Q2 2010, it was just $278 million.

We’ve added other phone companies for comparison. As you can see, Motorola had a rough go of it for a while. RIMM has been climbing.

We’ve added Apple, too. It’s not a fair comparison since Apple sells many gadgets, but Apple is a big part of the reason Nokia is dying.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.