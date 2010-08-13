CHART OF THE DAY: In Case You Had Any Doubts About Where Cisco's Revenue Comes From

Cisco has spent billions of dollars on dozens of acquisitions over the years to diversify from its legacy routing and switching businesses.



And it’s slowly paying off: Next year, for the first time, routers and switches may represent less than half of Cisco’s revenue. The combined divisions generated 50.3% of Cisco’s revenue in fiscal 2010, which Cisco reported yesterday. That’s down from 66% in fiscal 2005.

