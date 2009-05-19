CHART OF THE DAY: America's New Savings Habit Kills Global Trade

Americans have rediscovered the joys of saving, but that revelation has hardly been joyful for exporters overseas.



Today’s chart compares the savings rate to container volume at the Port of Los Angeles, where many imports from China arrive. Though volatile, there’s a nice symmetry. As the savings rate declined throughout the late 90s and early part of this decade, port volumes soared. Both of those trends have reversed violently in just the last few quarters.

