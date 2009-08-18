CHART OF THE DAY: Deflation Coming In From Abroad

The deflation story to pick up steam. Today’s trading consisted of falling stocks, falling commodities, falling gold and a stronger dollar — a classic deflationary combo. And new data from the Bureau of labour Statistics shows that after several months of rising prices, imports are starting to drop again… watch out.
