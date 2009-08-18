CHART OF THE DAY: Deflation Coming In From Abroad

The deflation story to pick up steam. Today’s trading consisted of falling stocks, falling commodities, falling gold and a stronger dollar — a classic deflationary combo. And new data from the Bureau of labour Statistics shows that after several months of rising prices, imports are starting to drop again… watch out.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.