CHART OF THE DAY: If You Think The Mobile Ad Market Is Going To Be Huge You Need To See This

Advertisers have so far been slow to embrace mobile ads. Five years into mobile advertising (we pegged it to 2007), its size and growth far lags behind two comparable mediums, broadcast TV and desktop internet.

Is it unfair to compare mobile advertising to TV and the desktop web? Nope. Smartphones are a media device carried by around 100 million Americans for 16 hours a day.

What is different: there’s no clear strategy for advertising on mobile devices yet. So far most mobile advertising has come from search, which is really just an extension of the desktop. Sellers of mobile ads need to define a clear value proposition if ad spend is ever going to catch up with engagement.

