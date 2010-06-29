CHART OF THE DAY: Search Is More Than Half Of IAC's Revenue*

Talk of Barry Diller dumping Ask.com is being kicked up again. Today, it’s coming from Claire Atkinson at the New York Post.



Sure Ask is an also-ran in the world of search, but its part of IAC’s search division which provides more than half of IAC’s revenue, and the most operating income of any division by far.

IAC won’t say how important Ask is to the search division. A company rep told us it was a fraction of the search group. (The NY Post says it’s “more than half.”)

In the long run, Ask is a loser. If Diller can sell it now and put that money towards something for the future, it makes sense. If Ask isn’t key to search revenue, it makes even more sense.

*Note: The post originally said Ask provides more than half of IAC’s revenue. We’ve updated the post to reflect that Ask is just a subset of search.

