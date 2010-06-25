CHART OF THE DAY: Hulu's Views Are Up, But Its Audience Isn't

Good news: Hulu’s monthly video views managed to bounce back in May after a down month for April, according to comScore.



Bad news: Hulu’s audience growth has flatlined.

Hulu had 43.5 million unique visitors in May, which is just barely above the 40 million unique visitors it had a year ago. It’s down from Hulu’s peak which was 44 million last December.

