CHART OF THE DAY: Hulu Beginning To Eat YouTube's Lunch

Disney is taking a stake in Hulu, the web video site co-owned by Fox and NBC, and will soon stream ABC shows like Lost and Grey’s Anatomy on the site. Hulu will reportedly get exclusive access to full-length episodes, meaning that YouTube — which is trying to reposition itself as a destination for TV shows and movies — won’t. That’s bad news for YouTube, which is starting to lose its lead over Hulu.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.