CHART OF THE DAY: Huffington Post Traffic Zooms Past The New York Times

The Huffington Post has zipped past the New York Times in monthly uniques, according to data from comScore.



It’s an impressive feat. As AOL employee Brad Garlinghouse put it on Twitter, “Six years to disrupt 100 years.”

Next up for HuffPo: Taking on the big news sites out there like Yahoo News and CNN, which attract 70-80 million uniques per month, according to comScore.

Update: Someone at the New York Times emailed us to point out that HuffPo is benefitting from redirects to its site from AOLNews.com. (And she’s right! AOL is probably helping out quite a bit in this traffic jolt, but it doesn’t change the fact that HuffPo is a growing beast in the news world.)

