CHART OF THE DAY: The Growth Of HTML5 Video

Apple’s war on Flash appears to be working. At the start of the year, only 10% of all web video was available in HTML5 format. Today, 54% of all web video is.



What’s changed between January and today? The iPad was released to the world, selling millions of units. (Flash video doesn’t work on the iPad.) Also, smartphones continued to gain in popularity. Most smartphones don’t play Flash video, though that’s starting to change.

If publishers want their videos to play nice with these new mobile devices they need to be HTML5 compatible.

via MediaMemo/Daring Fireball



