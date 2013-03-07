CHART OF THE DAY: The Stunning Collapse Of HTC

HTC was the first company to ride the Android wave to smashing success. It is also the first company to crash on the Android wave. Here’s a look at its revenue growth over the last 16 quarters.



What happened to HTC? Samsung. It released its phones on more carriers and it marketed the heck out of them. HTC was left in the dust.

Photo: HTC, Business Insider

