CHART OF THE DAY: The Android Effect On HTC

It took phone maker HTC about a year to figure out how to make a great Android smartphone, but when it finally got it right, it paid off big time.



The turning point seems to have come right around when it partnered with Google to manufacture the Nexus One. The Nexus One, Google’s first branded handset, was a flop from a sales perspective.

But, HTC must have learned a thing or two from working with Google. The phones that followed — the EVO, and DROID Incredible — were big hits sending HTC’s profits soaring.

