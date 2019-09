HP’s stock is at an eight-year low as investors flee from a company that’s been in a tailspin since ex-CEO Mark Hurd was forced out over a sex scandal.



It’s truly amazing to see how much this company fell apart once Hurd left. Would the company have crashed under his watch?

