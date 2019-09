Check out what’s happened to HP since Mark Hurd was forced out of the company. The stock has been in a free fall after two CEO changes, bad earnings, and failed acquisitions. Our question: Would this have happened if Hurd was still in power, or was HP just due for a collapse?



