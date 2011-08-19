CHART OF THE DAY: What Will Be Left When HP Spins Out Its PC Business

When HP spins out its PC division, what will be left in the company? Everything below except for the “Personal Systems Group.”



And really, that’s not so bad. The Personal Systems Group, which is home to the PC business, has been basically flat for the past four years. Meanwhile, its services business has been growing pretty nicely. It makes sense to focus on that.

