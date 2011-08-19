CHART OF THE DAY: What Will Be Left When HP Spins Out Its PC Business

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

When HP spins out its PC division, what will be left in the company? Everything below except for the “Personal Systems Group.”

And really, that’s not so bad. The Personal Systems Group, which is home to the PC business, has been basically flat for the past four years. Meanwhile, its services business has been growing pretty nicely. It makes sense to focus on that.

chart of the day, hp revenue by segment, aug 2011

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.