CHART OF THE DAY: How Mark Hurd Killed What Was Sacred At HP

The firing of Mark Hurd is still something of a mystery. He wasn’t fired for sexual harassment, and it’s hard to believe he was fired for falsifying a few expense reports.



Basically, it looks like Hurd was tossed because HP‘s board, and its employees, all hated him. This idea was most thoroughly reported and discussed by Joe Nocera in the New York Times.

In Nocera’s article, he says one reason longtime HP employees hate Hurd is that he shredded the R&D budget to save money. At HP, R&D was considered “sacred.” One former HP engineer told Nocera HP’s cost cutting in the R&D department is, “why H.P. had no response to the iPad.”

For context, we previously plotted R&D for major tech companies. HP’s 2.4% as a per cent of revenue puts it in the middle of the pack, way behind IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Cisco.

