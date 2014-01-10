CHART OF THE DAY: How Technology Has Changed In The Last 8 Years

Here’s a look at how much has changed in consumer electronics since 2005 from Pew. As you can see, we now have smartphones, tablets, e-readers and streaming services.

Random thoughts from looking at the chart: While there’s a lot of new stuff, old tech dies hard. More than half of the people in the U.S still have a VCR. Laptops were surprisingly unpopular in 2005. Nobody had WiFi in 2005. And cable, despite all the noise, has the same number of subscribers.

