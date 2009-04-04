CHART OF THE DAY: Online Ads Closing In On Newspaper Ads

Newspaper advertising keeps sliding, and online advertising keeps growing. How long until the 15-year old upstart online industry overtakes the 200-year old newspaper business? Looks like another 2-3 years.



Below is newspaper ad revenue (blue) and online ad revenue (red) from 2005-2008 (trailing four quarters). The online revenue includes newspaper sites.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.