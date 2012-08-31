CHART OF THE DAY: How People Find Apps

This chart comes from Business Insider Intelligence, a new research and and analysis service focused on the mobile and Internet industries. Sign up for a free trial here.



Search is the top app discovery tool. According to Nielsen, 63 per cent of Android and iOS users have utilized search to discover new apps in their respective app stores.

While most developers focus on cracking the top 25, search is becoming an increasingly important tool in the “long tail” of mobile apps. App revenue is no longer as concentrated with the proliferation of apps, which helps explain why Apple is buying a company like Chomp to revamp search in the App Store.

