CHART OF THE DAY: Men Dominate The Major Technology Companies

There’s a huge disparity between men and women in the tech industry, and the latest data charted by Statista for us proves it.

This chart was created from the diversity reports of five of the biggest tech companies, including Google, Yahoo, Intel, HP, and LinkedIn. Across the board, the majority of the global workforce in tech remains overwhelmingly male. At both Google and Yahoo, where women account for more than half of the non-technology jobs at those companies, they make up no more than 23% of leadership positions and 17% of “tech” jobs.

