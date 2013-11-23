CHART OF THE DAY: How Many Smart Watches Did Samsung Sell?

One of the big tech controversies this week was about how many Galaxy Gear smart watches Samsung sold.

Early in the week, a report out of Korea claimed that Samsung had only sold 50,000 Galaxy Gears since the device launched two months ago. Samsung refuted that report, saying it sold 800,000 units. And then there was a massive debate over whether or not Samsung actually sold 800,000 units or just shipped them to retailers.

Regardless, there are 800,000 Galaxy Gear watches out there in the wild. Business Insider Intelligence took the numbers and compared them to perhaps the next most-popular smart watch, the Pebble.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.