CHART OF THE DAY: Your Stocks Are Buying You Less And Less Gas

The S&P 500 has rallied nicely off its March lows, but along with nascent signs of a recovery have come higher gas prices. For today’s chart, we went back to 1976, looking at how many gallons of regular unleaded you could buy for the cost of the entire S&P 500.



Ever since the peak of the bubble, when a gallon of gas was barely over $1, your investments have been steadily getting you less and less at the pump, ignoring a few bumps. With world growth predicated on the success of oil-hungry nations like China and India, this trend doesn’t look likely to break anytime soon.

