SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Some Schools Got Screwed In Assignment Of NCAA Tournament Sites

One of the considerations of the NCAA Tournament selection committee is how far the teams will travel and rewarding certain schools with games closer to home. Unfortunately, some are forced to travel much farther than other schools rendering the concept of a “neutral site” not so neutral.



Below is a look at the 12 teams that must travel at least 1,200 miles. This year, the school that got screwed the most is Virginia Commonwealth, who will travel 2,370 miles to get to their opening round matchup in Portland.

Meanwhile, eight teams are playing within 200 miles of their campus, with both Duke and UNC playing in their backyard (Greensboro).

You can see the full list of travel distances at CBSSports.com…

