CHART OF THE DAY: How Facebook (And Social Media) Is Eroding Google's Influence

Will Facebook ever displace Google as a search engine? Probably not. But, it could quickly erode Google’s dominance as the way people find information.
Below is a chart from a Wedbush presentation. As you can see the referral traffic from social networks to a number of big sites is greater than from Google. Note it’s not just media sites, it’s commerce sites too.
This is not a form of searching as we’ve traditionally thought of it. But, it’s certainly a way of finding information.
So, Google’s lead in the world of search is probably safe, but its influence is at great risk.
