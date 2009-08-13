CHART OF THE DAY: How Do iPhone Users Discover Apps?

How did Apple iPhone and iPod Touch users discover the 1.5 billion apps they downloaded before July 14, 2009?



Mostly by browsing and searching, according to a survey of 190 users conducted by mobile advertising firm AdMob. That’s not a shock, but we were surprised to learn that 20% of respondents said they learned about new apps from ads in other apps. (Of course, it benefits AdMob, the conductor of the survey, to point this out.)

See the chart below for the rest of the break-out. Note that AdMob asked respondents to “check all that apply.”

