CHART OF THE DAY: How Consumers Use Their Phones To Shop

Smartphones are changing our shopping behaviour. According to Nielsen, the most popular mobile shopping activity is comparing prices online while shopping in-store. An additional 22 per cent of mobile shoppers have used their phone to make a purchase.

Smartphones can be a headache for brick-and-mortar retailers because they bring ecommerce competition directly into their stores. As we discuss in our special report on mobile usage, mobile is affecting every step of the shopping process and the result is a more empowered consumers with greater access to info than ever before.

