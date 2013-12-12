CHART OF THE DAY: How Can Holden Fail In Country That Buys This Many Cars?

There is a lot of talk, finger-pointing and acrimony about the decision by General Motors to cease local production in Australia.

Rather than point fingers, the chart below simply asks the question of how a car maker can fail in a country that buys so many vehicles each year?

Is it a failure of marketing, of management, of vision, or of Government? Are costs of production really too high, is it the Aussie dollar or is it the product offering?

The historians will tell us in the end, but during the last 12 months there have been more than 1.13 million vehicles sold in Australia. That’s new vehicles.

That’s a lot of cars for a country of 23 million people

