CHART OF THE DAY: How Australia's GST Compares With The Rest Of The World

With Western Australia’s Premier Colin Barnett calling for an increase or extension in the GST to help states fund themselves comes a timely chart from the ANZ of Consumption Taxes (GST) around the world.

Barnett told the ABC’s Lateline program that while he undertood the political reality of the problematic nature of lifting the GST, he’d:

Pose the question: ‘Do Australians really mind that much if the GST was 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent, if it means maintaining high-quality health and education and disability services? I suspect the Australian people are mature enough to say: ‘We’ll cop that’.

With the third lowest consumption tax on the planet, maybe he is right.

