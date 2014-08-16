CHART OF THE DAY: How Apple's Smartphone Strategy Is Different Than Everyone Else's

Market research firm IDC published some really interesting data on Thursday that breaks down the smartphone market share by price. According to that data, which was charted for us by Statista, more than 80% of Apple’s devices are “high-end,” as they cost more than $US400. Less than 20% of Apple smartphones are considered “mid-range,” and there are currently zero “low-end” iPhones.

Android and Windows Phone smartphones, meanwhile, employ a completely different model. The vast majority of those handsets — around 60% — cost less than $US200. About 20% of Android and Windows Phones are mid-range devices, while a relatively small percentage of those handsets are considered “high-end,” in the $US400-plus range.

So Apple may dominate the high-end smartphone range, but as Business Insider’s Jim Edwards points out, around 85% of all smartphones are Android phones, which means most people prefer smartphones when they cost under $US200.

