CHART OF THE DAY: How Apple's Shares Blast To $1,000

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty laid out the case for how she thinks Apple’s stock could blast to $960.



In her bull case, which (basically) gets Apple to $1,000, the company’s revenue has to grow by 56% this year, and 36% next year. To do that, she estimates Apple sells 165 million iPhones this year, and 246 million next year. It also has to sell 128 million iPads in 2013.

Ambitious goals? Yes, but it’s entirely doable. It wouldn’t require Apple’s growth to accelerate. It would take Apple’s growth slowing down.

